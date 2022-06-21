‘Stranger Things’ lovers are scared for two fan-favorites after volume 2 trailer

A new trailer for Stranger Things volume two has officially landed and, boy howdy, you have to hand it to Netflix — it’s one heck of a trailer. As scored to everyone’s new favorite song “Running Up That Hill”, the promo is stuffed with ominous imagery and dialogue, resulting in the fandom being more psyched than ever for the final two episodes of the show’s penultimate run… but also even more terrified that one or two beloved characters are going to meet a dark fate.

In particular, the danger alert has been raised to critical for both Steve “The Hair” Harrington (Joe Keery) and Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), thanks to a loaded line from the latter that’s featured in the trailer. One clip sees a worried-looking Robin telling Steve, “I have a terrible feeling it won’t work out for us this time.” Well, thanks a lot, Netflix, now we’re not going to be able to sleep tonight.

robin’s “I have a terrible feeling it won’t work out for us this time”

I will fucking lose my mind https://t.co/T1n6AHQFUq — BUG🧋🌈 (@eraserbug) June 21, 2022

Fans are drawing a line in the sand right now — hurt Steven and Robin and it’s over.

if they as so touch steve & robin it’s game over https://t.co/Bzi2vvKRYK — heather’s house (@thebuckybfiles) June 21, 2022

The equation is simple.

if robin or steve dies…..i’ll d¡e — rowan (@COWBOYLlKESAM) June 21, 2022

It’d be less traumatic to let Vecna win than kill off either Steve or Robin.

if anything happens to robin or steve i will genuinely never recover — lucy 🌙 (@moongzng) June 21, 2022

Fans have only just come to terms with Eddie’s inevitable death, they can’t cope with two more.

well we all know Eddie is dead but if we fucking lose robin or steve I will kill myself — nic | 10 (@harringtvns) June 21, 2022

The Duffers better be ready for a lot of “little talks”…

#StrangerThings

If Vecna tries it on THESE four:



Erica

Robin

Max

Eddie



Then the Duffers and I need to have a little bit of a talk… — Willow's Pillow (@adrianneromcel2) June 21, 2022

Is this a personal attack?

if robin or max die i might actually take it personally — rain (@godisrih) June 21, 2022

It’s not much to ask.

i have a mighty need for robin to tell steve he’s her best friend please give it to me and then they both stay alive that’s all i ask — sarah (@dayinobrien) June 21, 2022

They wouldn’t do that… would they?

are they really gonna kill robin off without ever giving her a girlfriend — qu (@bylerprotector) June 21, 2022

Why would you even put that out there???

what if steve d*** while saving robin.. pic.twitter.com/rVDDeYUrS5 — afy♡robin's gf🍓 (@littlefreakafy) June 21, 2022

As the tweet above makes clear, it’s really not looking good for the former Scoops Ahoy crew. Going by these shots, the teens will end up back in the Upside Down where Robin is attacked by Vecna (or possibly the Mind Flayer). Being the hero he is, Steve will try and help… But will he succeed? Or die trying?

The truth awaits us when Stranger Things returns for two feature-length episodes on July 1.