If you’re worried about Eddie Munson’s fate in the second half of Stranger Things season four then good news! Joseph Quinn appeared to hint that his character makes it out alive.

He told The Guardian on Sunday he couldn’t spoil anything about the final two episodes of season four. He joked Netflix executives had his family tied up somewhere and had threatened he wouldn’t see them again if he said anything.

But he then said he’d be “furious” if the Duffer Brothers didn’t bring his character back for the fifth and final season, effectively hinting Eddie survives the gang’s clash with Vecna.

“I’ll be furious if they don’t bring me back. I’d love to, if they’ll have me.”

Quinn also amped up the climactic final episodes of the season and a sick scene involving Eddie playing the electric guitar in the Upside Down. You can catch a snippet of that scene in the trailer for the second half of season four.

“I can say there’s a guitar scene and that the scale and ambition are astonishing. All the seeds that have been planted bear fruit and it’s just carnage. You know the finale is two-and-a-half hours, right? Ending with this monster, feature-length episode is so bold.”

You can catch a snippet of that scene in the trailer for the second half of season four.

GIVE ME EDDIE GUITAR SCENE FASTER PLS PLS pic.twitter.com/LMgjygpt6t — 뀨뿌 (@smolgyuboo) June 9, 2022

While Munson’s fate is yet to be confirmed, Noah Schnapp, who plays Will in the series, has told us to prep ourselves for multiple deaths in the season’s sure-to-be climactic finale.

The second half of Stranger Things season four drops on Netflix on July 1.