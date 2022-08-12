‘Stranger Things’ shippers pushing for a new season 5 romance

Combined with the jaw-dropping intensity and gripping narrative, Netflix’s sci-fi hit Stranger Things is unequivocally known for its multitude of scintillating characters that keep fans strongly invested — especially when the writers decide to make certain characters an appealing romantic couple. And while couples like Mike and Eleven and Steve and Nancy have stolen the spotlight in the past, the heart-thumping fan base has shifted their direction to a new shippable couple.

Over on Stranger Things Reddit, user u/angelicrainboes posted images of season four characters Argyle and Eden. Argyle, of course, is the new best friend of Jonathan Byers, while Eden is the older sister of Dustin’s girlfriend Suzie. That same user expressed interest to see the relationship between the two characters blossom, and seeing what their relationship could become if given the proper screen time.

In typical Stranger Things fans fashion, many users offered up their own opinions on the matter, with many agreeing with the OP and giving their personal green light for the couple.

One user expressed complete disappointment that the boys didn’t take her back to Hawkins with them in Argyle’s van.

Another user confidently stated that the couple would prove to be an insanely powerful alliance.

Another user cooked up a hot take by suggesting that the couple had the most chemistry together out of every other couple on the show. Bold!

While the speculation is widely rampant, it still remains to be seen if the Duffer Brothers will give the green light on exploring the relationship between Argyle and Eden in season five. For now, we’ll keep our shipping hearts alive and hold on to hope that both characters cross paths in the future.

Stranger Things is streaming now on Netflix.