One of these days, Suits is going to have to come down from its high horse and let another series spend more than single week as the biggest hit on all of streaming, but the legal drama still hasn’t shown any signs of letting its crown slip permanently.

It may have been briefly dislodged by the return of Netflix’s Virgin River when it debuted on the Nielsen streaming ratings, but Aaron Korsh’s long-running favorite ended up reclaiming the top spot in short order. Normal service has resumed, then, with Suits having cemented itself as the number one most-watched title available on any on-demand platform for a mind-blowing 14th week in total.

Image via USA Network

Based on its resurgent success, the chances of a revival or reboot continued to gradually rise, but it would also be fair to say that not everybody was overjoyed at the news of Suits being brought back to screens via a standalone new show that’s set in the same universe, because it’s clear that subscribers everywhere have fallen in love with the core cast of characters either all over again, or for the very first time.

It might not even be set in the cutthroat world of high-flying legal eagles, either, which would be a bizarre approach, but what better way to celebrate a resurrection than crushing the competition yet again to remind everyone there’s only room for one ruler at the top of the streaming world?

All good things must come to an end, but in the case of Suits, don’t be surprised if it doesn’t happen for a while.