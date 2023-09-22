‘Strong Girl Nam-soon’: release date, cast, trailer, and where to stream

If you’re on the lookout for a new South Korean series to sink your teeth into, the action-comedy series Strong Girl Nam-soon premiering on Netflix is worth considering. The series follows a young woman who finds her family that she lost as a child, which leads to her learning she comes from a line of women with superhuman powers in the form of extreme strength.

While reuniting with her family members, she becomes wrapped up in an insane plot to take down a organized crime group who specialize in drug trade. As serious as this premise may initially sound to viewers, the trailer appears to play the scenario for pure action-packed fun with laughs peppered in. So when can you watch Strong Girl Nam-soon? And where?

Strong Girl Nam-soon cast

Image via JTBC

The cast for Strong Girl Nam-soon isn’t the most star-studded one, but the actors present are still very accomplished and talented in their field. While, Lee Yoo-mi (Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead) is the protagonist, the rest of the cast still have quite a few roles under their belts already:

Lee Yoo-mi – Kang Nam-Soon

Kim Jung-eun – Hwang Geum-joo

Kim Hae-sook – Gil Joong-gan

Ong Seong-wu – Kang Hee-sik

Beyon Woo-seok – Ryu Shi-oh

Strong Girl Nam-soon release date

Like many other shows exclusively shown on Netflix, the gap between the release of an official trailer and the release date of Strong Girl Nam-soon is pretty short. If you were one of those that tuned into the release of the trailer on YouTube in September 2023, there’s not much longer to wait. You can watch Strong Girl Nam-soon on Netflix when it releases on October 7, 2023.

Strong Girl Nam-soon Trailer

The Strong Girl Nam-soon official trailer was released by the Netflix YouTube channel on September 19, 2023. At just over a minute long, the trailer gives a quick overview to the plot: a woman with super strength finds her mother who also shares the same power, which she uses for good. Nam-soon, her mother, and her grandmother all team up to take down a group of evil drug lords.

Where to stream Strong Girl Nam-soon

You can’t watch a series without knowing where to watch it! Strong Girl Nam-soon will be streamed exclusively by Netflix for audiences outside of South Korea. If you’re watching in South Korea, you should be able to catch Strong Girl Nam-soon via the JTBC channel on Saturdays and Sundays.