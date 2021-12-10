Succession is proving itself to become an iconic series, like many of HBO’s recent shows. Already in its third season, the family dramedy has been climbing in ratings and gaining momentum with many awards and nominations.

Now Emmy-Winner Brian Cox, who plays father Logan Roy in the series, has raised his concerns to Seth Myers on Late Night With Seth Myers about his costar Jeremy Strong who plays his on-screen son Kendall Roy.

Most recently, actor Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy, is making the news after the publication of his New Yorker. The actor confirms his form of acting and how he goes to great lengths to embody his character, the brooding middle son of the Roy family who is having a particularly rough season three.

“I take him as seriously as I take my own life.”

Strong tells a series of very normal anecdotes about his commitment to the craft, including asking Aaron Sorkin to actually tear gas him during a protest scene. Sorkin, certainly to the relief of his lawyer, did not oblige.

Now Brian Cox has stated that he worries for Strong and fears that the actor will burn out too soon.

“The thing about Jeremy’s approach is it works in terms of what comes out the other end,” Cox told Meyers. “My problem — and, it’s not a problem, I don’t have a problem with Jeremy because he’s delightful. … He’s an extraordinary dad. He’s a pretty unique individual. But, he does get obsessed with the work. And I worry about what it does to him, because if you can’t separate yourself — because you’re dealing with all of this material every day. You can’t live in it. Eventually, you get worn out.

Cox has always been outspoken on other actors, but he went on to say that sometimes method acting has rewards.

“Like, to me, Daniel Day Lewis got worn out at 55 and decided to retire because [he] couldn’t go on doing that every day,” Cox said. “It’s too consuming. And I do worry about it. But the result — what everyone says about Jeremy — the result is always extraordinary and excellent.

The profile is also notable for the sheer volume of famous friends who spoke about him on the record, notably Michelle Williams, who let Strong crash at her house rent-free for a couple of years.

However, one actress did not enjoy the profile one bit. Jessica Chastain tweeted her critique of the profile, which she believes went too hard on her longtime friend.

Ive known Jeremy Strong for 20yrs & worked with him on 2 films. Hes a lovely person. Very inspiring & passionate about his work. The profile that came out on him was incredibly one sided. Don’t believe everything you read folks. Snark sells but maybe its time we move beyond it. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 8, 2021

The finale of Succession season 3 airs on December 12 on HBO.