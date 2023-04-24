‘Succession’ Norway filming locations, explained

The Roys are off to Norway in the fifth episode of Succession‘s fourth and final season. With Alexander Skarsgård’s Lukas Matsson looking to capitalize on Logan’s death and get the CE-bros out of their element, the pristine, cold Scandinavian landscapes offer the perfect scenario.

This time around isn’t like the Hungary corporate retreat episode (who can forget that chilling game of Boar On The Floor?), where they used a Long Island castle to emulate a Hungarian hunting lodge. The crew and the cast did go all the way to the land of the midnight sun for this one, more specifically the Møre og Romsdal county in the northernmost region of Western Norway.

Atlantic Ocean Road Trollstigen road Juvet Landscape Hotel Nesaksla Mountain Eggen Restaurant

After touchdown, the fam and a good portion of Waystar Royco’s staff take the arresting Atlantic Ocean Road and the frightening Trollstigen hairpin road to their home for the trip — the Juvet Landscape Hotel in the farmstead of Burtigarden farm in Valldal (whose cabins Kendall and Roman think are way too small for a Roy). Afterward, it’s time to meet Lukas, so the gang heads to the scenic gondola lift up to the Nesaksla mountain. At the mountaintop, the tense and honestly hard-to-watch meeting between the Swedish tech mogul and the Roy brothers takes place in the breathtaking Eggen Restaurant, overlooking the fjord.

Back to the farm for a proper Scandi feast, but before it’s time to leave, the Waystar heirs go back to the top of the mountain for a final confrontation with Lukas, where not even the spectacular view could keep Roman from losing it. Just like that, the Roys leave beautiful, chilly, Norway behind and head back to bid a final farewell to their patriarch.

Season four of Succession airs on HBO Sundays, 9 pm Eastern Time (ET).