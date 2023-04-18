‘Succession’ just keeps getting bigger as the show approaches its final bow

With the Succession series finale fast-approaching, audience interest in the series has never hit a higher point, with viewership ratings for Sunday night’s episode “Honeymoon States” hitting an all-time high for the hit HBO series.

Across both HBO Max as well as linear telecasts, Succession season four, episode four drew in 2.6 million viewers. These numbers mark consistent growth on preceding episodes from the last few weeks – up 11 percent on the season premiere, and four percent on last week’s episode, according to data sourced from Nielsen and first party data via a press release from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Perhaps Succession is gaining considerable momentum as a result of a loud chunk of the internet calling last week’s episode, “Connor’s Wedding” one of the best episodes of television of all time – with critics on Rotten Tomatoes rating it a perfect 100 percent. Consequently, the episode now shares hallowed ground with an episode of Breaking Bad, and Walter White’s biggest fans had a few things to say about that.

While the Roy family may well be front and center in HBO’s Sunday night slate, it’s most certainly not the be all and end all. The season four premiere of Barry also pulled considerable numbers for the network, with the premiere episode managing to pull in the highest number of viewers since the series’ season two finale, with the first two back-to-back episodes pulling 710k and 550k viewers respectively. The series starring and directed by Bill Hader is also in its final season.