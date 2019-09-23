Supergirl Season 5 Premiere Synopsis Teases The New Status Quo

After such a lengthy summer hiatus, it’s exciting to think that most series making up the Arrowverse will return for their new seasons in just a matter of weeks. As it turns out, Supergirl will actually be among the first to debut. That said, let’s not waste any more time before talking about what’s to come.

With kickoff time being so close, the network has been quite generous with dropping promo materials online in recent weeks. In addition to new photos taken from the premiere and a cool poster, there was also that brief trailer released over the weekend. And if you’re in need of catching up, the season 4 Blu-ray set is now available in stores as well.

This time around, we’ve been gifted with the official synopsis for “Event Horizon,” which we’ll get to right now:

SEASON PREMIERE – Kara (Melissa Benoist) is surprised to find that CatCo has a new owner who has brought in a star reporter. New couples emerge and explore their budding relationships while J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) receives an unexpected visitor. Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb. Original airdate 10/6/2019.

Supergirl Season 5 Premiere Photos Show Off Kara's New Suit 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Though we don’t know all of the specifics regarding what lies ahead for CatCo at the present time, it could be assumed the new status quo will begin preparing Mehcad Brooks for his exit as a series regular. But don’t worry about him, because the outgoing James Olsen has already landed on his feet. That’s right, Brooks is playing Jax in the new Mortal Kombat movie, so we wish him the best of luck.

What other little details we’ve been given here remain cryptic, but my best guess is that J’onn Jonzz’s “unexpected visitor” is that of Malefic, voiced by Justice League and Young Justice veteran Phil LaMarr. For those unfamiliar, he’s a villain likewise hailing from Mars. If you’d like a quick primer, then it’s recommended you check out the animated film Justice League: Doom.

Supergirl returns with new episodes on Sunday, October 6th on The CW.