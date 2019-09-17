Supergirl: The Complete Fourth Season Now Available On Blu-ray

Even with the fall TV season almost upon us, there are still a few DC TV home video releases to discuss. As of today, Supergirl: The Complete Fourth Season is finally available for purchase on Blu-ray, and we’re here to go over the finer points.

For those not caught up, know that once you begin viewing this latest set, you’ll witness a season unlike previous offerings. In short, Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) must now contend with the newest big bad in National City, that being Agent Liberty. Though the political subtext that ensued proved to be too much for a number of viewers, know that Smallville alum Sam Witwer brought his A-game to his latest villainous role. Even if you wind up disagreeing with him, the producers make sure you understand his perspective entirely.

Truth be told, it could be argued that Lex Luthor is the true big bad here. Despite appearing in only three episodes total, he’s revealed to be the mastermind comic book readers love to hate. In my view, that trio of offerings are worth the price of admission alone because Jon Cryer proves in very short order that his Lex Luthor is one of the best iterations to ever appear in live action. Believe me, he’s that good, and the All-Star Superman influence on how his character is written is quite apparent.

But if you’d like to discuss heroes, rest assured that fan favorites like James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) and Martian Manhunter (David Harewood) have returned. Brainiac 5 (Jesse Rath), meanwhile, steps up to play a bigger role as a series regular. And if they weren’t enough, Dreamer (Nicole Maines) makes the scene as the Arrowverse’s first transgender superhero.

Of course, the “Elseworlds” crossover is included in its entirety for those purchasing the Blu-ray edition. If DVD is your preferred method, then you’ll receive only Supergirl‘s chapter of the crossover. Otherwise, sit back and enjoy the introduction of Batwoman in this three-part epic.

When it comes to the bonus features, you may find yourself disappointed in a sense. Make no mistake, “Villains: Modes of Persuasion,” “Inside the Crossover: Elseworlds” and “DC TV’s Comic-Con Panels San Diego 2018” all kick butt in their own right, but each can also be found on recent Arrow and The Flash sets as well. If you’ve been collecting those, too, then these are obviously far from new to you. There are deleted scenes and a gag reel to be enjoyed but no exclusive documentaries highlighting the Girl of Steel.

Tell us, will you be picking up Supergirl: The Complete Fourth Season this week? Let us know in the usual place below!