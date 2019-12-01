Supergirl’s Katie McGrath Says She’s Flattered To Be In Crisis On Infinite Earths

The ultimate crossover event in the history of comic book adaptations will kick off next week with the midseason finale of Supergirl and now, Lena Luthor herself is here in a new interview to tease us about appearing in the upcoming battle for the multiverse.

Every hero in the Arrowverse and beyond will unite to fight against the threat of annihilation in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” this year’s five-episode crossover event that promises to surpass everything that came before it in terms of epicness and scale.

Katie McGrath’s Lena Luthor will also play a role during the proceedings, and the actress expressed her excitement in a new interview with TV Guide for being able to appear in one of the Arrowverse’s crossovers.

“It’s been kind of nice because every year I’m never involved, and I’ve always feel a bit left out because it’s always such a huge thing and a big deal and kind of very special because obviously so much of everything leads up to it,” She said. “And to be involved in it this year I was like, ‘Oh, I kind of feel like part of the gang.’ I felt very flattered actually… It is insane what they have managed.”

The show’s producers have essentially described the current season as a ‘fight for Lena’s soul’ and it’ll be interesting to see what role her complicated character will get to play during the upcoming crisis and whether she’ll get to meet and interact with the other heroes from alternate Earths.

However she ends up factoring into things, we know that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will be the most ambitious crossover in the history of superheroes, with many cameos and surprise guest appearances including Brandon Routh as Superman and Kevin Conroy as Batman. Supergirl will kick off the event next Sunday on December 9th, followed by Batwoman and The Flash on the next day. After a short break, the heroes of Arrowverse will then meet their fate with the ninth episode of Arrow and the season premiere of Legends of Tomorrow on January 14th.