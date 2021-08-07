Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist Says Goodbye To Fans As Production Wraps On Final Season

The CW’s Girl of Steel is bowing out this year after the sixth and final season of Supergirl, and Melissa Benoist has just announced a wrap on principal photography.

After the events of Crisis, Lex Luthor hatches a plot to take control of Earth-Prime, the new timeline that Oliver Queen created through his sacrifice in the fight against the Anti-Monitor. The sinister villain brainwashes half the population into loving him via the Obsidian Lens, once again wreaking havoc on the planet and making life difficult for Superman’s cousin.

As you’ll know, though, the network announced last year that Kara’s story would conclude with the next run, consisting of 20 episodes. The first seven of those premiered earlier this year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Benoist’s maternity leave, the crew had to work around their original schedule to deliver the series in time. Now, the main star reveals that the production team has finally finished filming season 6.

As you can see below, Benoist shared a set photo on her Instagram page, posing in costume with Alex Danvers and Martian Manhunter, and a heartfelt message directed to everyone who worked on the series over the past six years.

Supergirl was originally developed for CBS, but it was the CW that picked it up after the first season, allowing Kara Zor-El to properly join the Arrowverse and its numerous interconnected narratives, the most notable examples of which are the annual crossover events Invasion!, Crisis on Earth-X, Elseworlds, etc., where Benoist shared the spotlight with the likes of Stephen Amell’s Green Arrow and Grant Gustin’s Scarlet Speedster.

At any rate, are you excited about the final season? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place below.