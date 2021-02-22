Superman & Lois Cast Wants To See A Batman Crossover

The CW’s Arrowverse has proven time and again that any conceivable mashup of heroes from the DC universe could work, but stars of the upcoming Superman & Lois seem to favor a more classic approach.

A lot of fans initially thought that with “Crisis on Infinite Earths” out of the way, the Arrowverse would hit a slump. As if the biggest crossover event in the history of television wasn’t already a tough enough act to follow, the producers had also decided to bring Arrow, the show that kickstarted it all, to a conclusive end. And so, now that the story of Oliver Queen has come to a close, and Supergirl is set to follow suit after its upcoming sixth and final season, it seems that the glorious days of The CW’s multiverse of heroes are all but behind us. Or so we thought.

Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch in the titular roles, may still end up being the breath of fresh air that the fictional universe desperately needs right now. But speaking of epic crossovers within the continuity of the Arrowverse, the network recently released a promo video asking the cast who’d be in their favorite dream team, and almost everyone suggested the classic Superman/Batman crossover.

Superman & Lois Promo Images Introduce The Kent Family 1 of 6

It’s entirely possible that Hoechlin’s Clark Kent will also get the chance to team up with other superheroes in his own series as Oliver, Barry and Kara did before him. But the infamous Bruce Wayne has yet to properly show up in the Arrowverse continuity, barring Kevin Conroy’s Kingdom Come version in “Crisis,” of course.

With a bit of luck, though, that’ll soon change now that Superman & Lois is on its way. After all, the Caped Crusader is the most prominent character that fans usually attribute to teaming up with the Man of Steel.