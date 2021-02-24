Superman & Lois Premiere Scores Solid But Not Super Ratings

The latest addition to the Arrowverse’s ever-growing stable of DC TV series debuted yesterday, with Superman & Lois kicking off on The CW with a two-hour premiere. There’s been a lot of hype for the Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-fronted show amongst the fandom, and it seems this good word paid off. Tuesday’s pilot episode was served well in the ratings, though it’s not going to go down as one of the network’s biggest ever opening nights.

As per TV Line, Superman & Lois was watched by 1.6 million people and received a 0.3 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. It’s possible that the exact figure is slightly higher than this, however, as TV Series Finale claims that it was actually viewed by 1.708 million pairs of eyeballs. The good news is that makes it the recipient of the largest audience for The CW in its Tuesday time slot since The Flash season 5 two years ago.

What’s more, the S&L premiere currently stands as the fifth highest-rated episode on the network this TV season so far. There are only two other shows ahead of it, too – the first episode of All American is top (with a 0.39 rating), followed by the pilot for Walker (0.37), then Walker episode 2 (0.34) and All American episode 4 (0.31). TV Line also notes that 93% of their readers intend to keep watching week to week, so figures may stay relatively steady.

For The CW’s current season, then, S&L is performing strongly. When you stack it up against Arrowverse pilots of yesteryears, though, it unfortunately looks less super. In fact, it stands as the least-viewed first episode in the franchise to date. The second lowest is Batwoman, viewed by 1.860 million people. The highest is, of course, The Flash, with 4.830 million tuning in for its premiere. Still, this isn’t all that surprising, given the changing habits of audiences in recent years.

Superman & Lois continues next Tuesday, March 2nd, preceded by The Flash season 7 premiere.