Superman & Lois Set Photo Reveals First Look At The Super-Sons

The latest addition to the Arrowverse is Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Mr. and Mrs. Kent. The USP of this version of the Clark Kent and Lois Lane story is that it’ll explore the couple’s lives as parents. Specifically, parents to two teenage sons – Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin).

We’ve seen the Kent family united for a masked-up photo before, of course, but this new set pic reveals our first look at Elsass and Garfin in character. Onscreen mom Tulloch shared the snap on Twitter and through an on-set viewfinder, we can see the two young actors gearing up to start shooting. It’s not the clearest look at the pair, but what we can make out of them here fits with what’s previously been revealed about their characters. Jordan is said to be socially awkward and a bit of a loner, while Jonathan is more of a chip off the old block. And as you can see here, Elsass sports the classic Clark hairstyle and glasses combo.

Of course, we met Jonathan as a baby in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” back when the Kents only had the one child. After the multiverse was rebooted, however, Clark found that he was now the father of not just one baby boy but two teenage sons. This is a big twist, as only Jonathan exists in the comics, with Jordan being an original creation for the Arrowverse.

In S&L, we’ll catch up with Kal-El and his clan following a family tragedy, which causes the Kents to relocate to Clark’s hometown of Smallville. Emmanuelle Chriqui plays Lana Lang, Dylan Walsh is General Sam Lane and Woke Parks is the Stranger, who might just be one of Superman’s old enemies with a new face.

Superman & Lois is due to premiere February 23rd, 2021 on The CW.