Superman & Lois Might Be Facing A New Lex Luthor In Their Show

Superman & Lois is sounding great so far. The CW was quick to order a full season based on the pilot and everything we’ve heard already sounds like a nice new spin on the Man of Steel. The broad concept for the show sees it open with the Daily Planet downsizing and Clark and Lois losing their jobs (a fear familiar to most journalists). As such, they decide to relocate to Smallville to parent their twin teenage sons Jonathan and Jordan Kent. Presumably, Superman can still do his hero thing based out of Smallville without having to be in the big city the whole time.

But it seems that there may be trouble closer to home, too. Law & Order, 9-1-1 and The Vampire Diaries‘ Wolé Parks has been cast as the villainous ‘Stranger.’ Two weeks ago, We Got This Covered told you that this character would secretly be Lex Luthor from a parallel universe, making him the first live-action black version of the villain.

Now, a further report seems to confirm our scoop, with The Illuminerdi reporting that their sources are also telling them that Parks is playing an incognito Luthor. And if this pans out, it’d certainly be a milestone for the character, but not a major one. There have been black Lex Luthors in the comics before, after all, and there are those that argue that the Superman: The Animated Series and Justice League Unlimited Luthor is black. In fact, in the awesome Harley Quinn, Luthor is being voiced by Giancarlo Esposito right now.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Arrowverse reacts to another Luthor in their midst, though. Jon Cryer’s version is currently having a PR renaissance post-Crisis, so someone more explicitly evil on the scene may ruffle some feathers.

Right now, Superman & Lois is scheduled for January 2021. With all the COVID-19 delays though, it may well end up missing that date. But let’s hope we don’t have to wait too long.