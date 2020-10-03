Superman & Lois BTS Photo Reveals First Look At The Super-Sons

While Arrowverse production is currently undergoing more rounds of COVID-19 delays, we’re still expecting to see the franchise’s newest addition, Superman & Lois, arrive in January 2021. News has gradually been coming in on the show, too, which will have Tyler Hoechlin’s Kal-El and Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane raising two teenage boys. And now, the aforementioned actress has shared a look at the Super-Sons, namely Jordan Elsass’ Jonathan and Alex Garfin’s Jordan Kent.

The behind-the-scenes photo from Instagram reflects that social distancing is fully in operation for the actors (Hoechlin’s mask wearing aside), and gives us a better idea of the twins’ appearance. Jonathan is reportedly a more clean-cut and honest son, in the mold of his father, while Jordan has a stronger temper and social anxiety that limits his interactions with other people. It’s difficult to tell from the image whether the group are in costume or not, though, as shooting is expected to begin in a few weeks, meaning this could be from a promotional event or just the cast hanging out.

In any case, we know that Superman & Lois will focus on Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s relationship in the aftermath of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” in which the Multiverse reset saw the couple switch from having one infant son to teenage twins. In addition, S&L is taking place in Smallville rather than Metropolis, even to the extent of re-using sets from the earlier program named after the town.

Although official plot details are still thin on the ground, we know that Superman will have a new costume and that Clark and Lois will encounter Lana Lang, played by Emmanuelle Chriqui. There were, however, some leaks from the pilot script earlier this year that give more information on the direction of the story, if you don’t mind being potentially spoiled.

Other reports, meanwhile, are suggesting that we’ll be getting a black Lex Luthor in Superman & Lois, which will also presumably have some tie-ins to the final season of Supergirl. For now, though, it’s good to see some more glimpses of how the cast will look when episodes eventually arrive.