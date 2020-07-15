Watch: Superman & Lois And Swamp Thing Join The CW Lineup In New Promo

The CW just keeps on adding DC TV shows to its catalogue. Though we might have a while to wait until the Arrowverse returns to the airwaves, at least the network has got a new series taking place in the shared franchise on the way, plus it’s inheriting a criminally underrated comic book series this fall, too. Namely, Superman & Lois and Swamp Thing. And this new video reminds us that these two shows are joining The CW’s lineup.

The trailer – seen above – is for the summer season and teases what the network’s got coming for the rest of this year and in 2021. DC fans will note that Swamp Thing is included amongst its fall shows, and Superman & Lois is teased to be on its way next year. There’s no new footage on display here, of course, but it still gets us hyped for what we’ve got in store.

It was announced earlier this year that The CW had acquired Swamp Thing from DC Universe and was airing its first and sadly only season this fall, in part to make up for the delay to the Arrowverse seasons due to the pandemic. At this stage, there’s no news on Swamp Thing season 2 happening on the network, but fans still live in hope.

Superman & Lois Has Released Its First Official Poster 1 of 2

As for Superman & Lois, the network ordered that straight-to-series at the beginning of 2020 and it’s all set to debut in January 2021. Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch are reprising their roles, both last seen in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” as they bring up their two teen sons in Metropolis. Expect a deeper dive into the Man of Steel’s mythos than we’ve ever got before in the Arrowverse, including an alternate, African-American version of Lex Luthor from another dimension.

Meanwhile, DC’s Stargirl is currently airing concurrently on The CW and DC Universe and will be getting a second season exclusively on the network.