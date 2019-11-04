Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki Breaks The Silence On His Arrest

Now that the fifteenth and final season of Supernatural is on the air, members of what’s referred to as the “SPN Family” are preparing for the inevitable. That being the end of Sam and Dean Winchester’s journey. And while folks are still figuring out how they’re going to deal with not having the show around anymore, all good things must come to an end.

For co-lead actor Jared Padalecki, though, he’s already found his next gig: a headlining role in the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot. And while it’s nice to see that he’s now got something lined up for when Supernatural concludes, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the star lately, as he was arrested last week and currently faces two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication, due to him striking a bartender and the general manager at a club in Austin, Texas.

So far, we haven’t heard anything from Jared’s camp on the situation, but the actor himself finally broke the silence tonight, taking to Twitter to share the following:

I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon. ❤️ — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) November 3, 2019

Though he doesn’t mention the arrest directly, this is still the first time he’s spoken up since it happened and we imagine the actor will have more to say soon. After all, Padalecki has already opened up about his struggles with anxiety and depression on numerous occasions, even starting his own charity T-shirt campaign called Always Keep Fighting, which helps the nonprofit organization To Write Love on Her Arms, supporting people who deal with depression, addiction and suicide.

But as for Supernatural and how this arrest will impact it, well, we’ve heard that production will not be halted and things will continue on as planned, with the actor apparently having already returned to Vancouver to resume filming. Of course, given that this legal case is still very much in motion, things can always change. But for now, at least, it looks probable that Jared Padalecki will be able to move on swiftly from this unfortunate incident and complete his work on The CW series as scheduled.