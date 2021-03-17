Swamp Thing Reportedly Joining J.J. Abrams’ Justice League Dark

Most of the talk surrounding J.J. Abrams’ involvement with Warner Bros. has naturally focused on the polarizing reception to the news that the Bad Robot head honcho is spearheading a Superman reboot, but the production company’s huge development deal with the studio has already seen him sign on to a number of projects, including Justice League Dark.

There’s no word on how hands-on the Star Trek and Star Wars director is going to be with the multitude of movies and TV shows his outfit has in the works, but with Superman, Justice League Dark, The Shining spinoff series Overlook, 1970s-set crime thriller show Duster and drama Subject to Change all set up at WB, not to mention the new Trek feature that was recently announced at Paramount, he’s certainly going to have his hands full for a long time to come.

DC’s anitheroes have come close to being brought to live-action on a couple of occasions, of course, with Guillermo del Toro and Doug Liman both toying with the idea of a movie in the past, but despite being officially confirmed for HBO Max almost a year ago, we still know virtually nothing about Justice League Dark.

However, tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that Swamp Thing will be positioned as an integral part of the team, and might even end up getting his own spinoff for good measure. The character was infamously the star of his own short-lived show that was canceled before the ten-episode run had even finished airing on DC Universe, but The CW went on to pick up the rights and retroactively absorb it into the Arrowverse.

There’s been talk that a Swamp Thing revival could be on the cards for a while now, but based on Sutton’s intel, it looks like he’s being set up for a big future on HBO Max as part of Justice League Dark instead.