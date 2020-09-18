Here’s How Tatiana Maslany Could Look As The MCU’s She-Hulk

This Thursday brought some major Marvel casting news as Tatiana Maslany has been hired as the MCU’s She-Hulk. The Perry Mason star will make her debut as the heroine in Disney Plus’ upcoming miniseries, which will likely lead to many more appearances in the franchise. And though it’ll probably be a while before we get a look at her in character, especially in her hulked-out form, we now have some awesome new fan art that gives us a good idea of how she’ll embody the role.

BossLogic has done his thing once again and created this epic piece depicting Maslany as She-Hulk. He’s decided to portray the MCU version of the Avenger very faithfully to the comics, with her super-ripped appearance and classic costume. The artwork also showcases Maslany as She-Hulk’s everyday alter ego, Jennifer Walters – lawyer and cousin to Bruce Banner. The 34-year-old actress is already a pro at playing different takes on the same character, of course, after her Emmy-award winning turn as various clones in Orphan Black.

Mark Ruffalo welcomed Maslany – AKA his “cuz” – into the Marvel family shortly after the news broke, increasing our hopes that he’ll be involved with the TV series. After all, if the show is to adapt her comic book origins accurately, it would be hard to do it without him. In the source material, Bruce has to give Jennifer a blood transfusion to save her life, accidentally passing on his, er, condition in the process. Unlike Bruce, though, Jen retains her intelligence and personality in her She-Hulk form.

Earlier this week, Kat Coiro was hired to helm the series, which will see Rick & Morty writer Jessica Gao serve as showrunner. With everything coming together smoothly, then, it seems She-Hulk could be the first of the next wave of Marvel Disney Plus projects to shoot, beating Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight to the punch.