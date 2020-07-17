A New Team Cap Will Reportedly Form In The MCU Soon

Hollywood studios seem to enjoy few things more than jumping on a popular bandwagon in the hopes that they can replicate success found elsewhere. As the most popular and lucrative genre in the business, comic book movies are always setting trends that countless imitators look to follow, and based on recent events it seems that the multiverse is poised to become their new favorite storytelling device.

Michael Keaton’s impending return as the DCEU’s Bruce Wayne in The Flash and the MCU’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will look to kick the doors wide open on bringing the idea of alternate realities to the masses, and we could end up with multiple Batmen existing at the same time, as well as some recently-departed Marvel characters making an unlikely return.

The MCU is reportedly in the early stages of replacing the vast majority of its marquee heroes, and in a dovetailing of the two ideas, we’ve now heard that the second season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could end up with one of these replacements leading a team of heroes who are all inspired by Captain America.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows were in the works for Disney Plus before either of them was officially announced – once Sam Wilson is fully established as the new Cap, he’ll eventually be joined by several other star-spangled heroes and they’ll form a new group in the MCU.

Who exactly these characters may be still remains unclear, but we’ve heard that Eli Bradley’s Patriot could be on the new Team Cap along with a female version of Captain America who’s yet to be introduced, among others. You could even throw in the retired Steve Rogers as the Nick Fury of the group if Marvel want to go all-in on having The Falcon and the Winter Soldier lead to an extended Cap-verse in the future.

Like we said above, though, the exact roster still remains unclear and all we’ve been told is that the team will be led by Sam and made up of several Cap-inspired heroes. But we’ll no doubt have a much better idea of where things are headed once the debut season of the aforementioned show has wrapped up.