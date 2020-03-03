Few concrete story details have been revealed about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the title tells us that we can expect Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme to journey through various alternate dimensions. What this allows Marvel to do, then, is bring back any former stars of the MCU they want as doppelgängers of their previous characters. In fact, a couple of who’ve already been linked to the sequel include Quicksilver and Vision.

Another who’s been suggested before as a potential returnee is the Ancient One and We Got This Covered can now confirm that it’s looking likely to happen, as our sources – the same ones who told us about the She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel TV shows before they were announced – have informed us that Tilda Swinton will be back for Doctor Strange 2. In this case, though, it seems that the Ancient One will be return via sorcery rather than sci-fi means.

We’re hearing that Strange’s mentor will have a pretty important role in the film, returning as a spirit to serve as the good doctor’s guide as he travels through the universe. 2016’s Doctor Strange didn’t confirm that the Ancient One’s soul had survived her death, but given her mastery of the astral plane, it’s not too much of a leap for her to become a Force ghost of sorts in the follow-up movie.

As you no doubt know by now, Scott Derrickson parted from the project back in January over creative differences with Marvel, leaving Spider-Man director Sam Raimi to enter talks to take over. Likewise, Jade Bartlett’s original script is being punched up by Loki showrunner Michael Waldron. Though the general story is expected to remain the same – including featuring Nightmare as the main villain – some big changes will no doubt occur with the change in filmmakers. One of them is that Tobey Maguire may (MAY) drop by as his version of Peter Parker. Fingers crossed.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is due to arrive in theaters in May 2021, so filming will have to start very soon if it’s going to make that date. As always, watch this space for more.