A Terrifying New TV Series Is Dominating Netflix Today

It’s that time of year again where streaming services are doing their best to provide subscribers with plenty of scary new content to watch for Halloween. And there’s no denying that Netflix has been hitting it out of the park so far, which is evident when taking a look at what’s trending on the platform lately. For instance, Adam Sandler’s new comedy-horror flick Hubie Halloween has been maintaining its #1 spot on the service’s Top 10 Movies list with ease over the past several days, but it’s currently only sitting at #2 on Netflix’s overall most-watched content chart, and that’s thanks to a downright terrifying new series that’s dominating right now.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is not only Netflix‘s #1 show at the moment, but it’s currently the most-viewed piece of content on the service altogether. This supernatural horror series is apparently so scary that it’s keeping people awake at night, but that hasn’t stopped it from climbing up the charts. As a matter of fact, such high praise for its effectiveness has only led to more viewership over the past few days, ensuring that there’s a ton of folks willing to give up sleep for a creepy story.

The show currently sits at a solid 87% on Rotten Tomatoes and follows a young governess who’s hired to look after two children at a country house. Upon arriving, however, she finds herself haunted by apparitions at the property, leading to a lot of freaky experiences throughout the nine episode run.

Of course, The Haunting of Bly Manor is the second entry in The Haunting anthology, following last year’s The Haunting of Hill House, which was also highly praised for its incredible cast and direction. While the two series share similar themes and even some of the same actors, they’re not directly connected in any way, but they’re both equally deserving of your time.