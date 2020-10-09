Netflix’s New Horror Show Is Seriously Freaking Viewers Out

If Adam Sandler’s latest inexplicably popular Netflix original wasn’t exactly what you had in mind when it came to spooky content in the buildup to Halloween, then The Haunting of Bly Manor should scratch that particular itch. First season Hill House captured the imagination of subscribers around the world when it debuted in 2018, instantly gaining a reputation as one of the best horror TV shows of the modern era.

In a very astute creative decision, the streaming service and creator Mike Flanagan decided to reframe the concept after the first run had ended on a pretty definitive note by announcing that The Haunting would move forward as an anthology series, which also gave Flanagan the opportunity to bring back several cast members for Hill House for good measure, with the ensemble being phenomenal across the board the first time around.

The trailers alone were enough to freak people out, while the entire opening credits sequence was also released online to drum up anticipation. And so far, at the least, it seems to have worked, as early reviews indicate that though Bly Manor isn’t as outright terrifying or packed with jump scares as Hill House, it’s nonetheless a whole lot more ominous and foreboding, and you can check out just some of the reactions from Netflix users below.

3 episodes now watched of The Haunting Of Bly Manor and I have to say it is just as good as Hill House. Such good writing, great directing and producing, very good acting, so brings you in to the story, so creepy and so worth watching pic.twitter.com/kWMru8Sa2i — Si (@rookieyoung1) October 9, 2020

@TonteriYoung hi hi are you watching the haunting of bly manor? lord, it's so creepy, ahhhhh amazing! you'll love it 😌 — ray (@ktyakgae) October 9, 2020

The Haunting of Bly Manor first episode as superb. Loving it. The atmosphere as a whole is very creepy. — gnuhc (@Chungiiie) October 9, 2020

Just started watching @netflix The Haunting of Bly Manor & so far it’s both perfectly splendid & terrifyingly creepy! #TheHauntingofBlyManor #Netflix pic.twitter.com/g2l1Jbs3lN — Tammy (@titaniumtammy) October 9, 2020

The Haunting Of Bly Manor : 8,8/10

OMG.. flannagan did it again!!! It was so good!!! Honestly it wasnt as scary as Hill House, but it was so sweet, so dark, creepy at once. The main vocal of romance also excellent story! #TheHauntingofBlyManor #Netflix #gothenvoker #review pic.twitter.com/WOLbofHOZh — GOTHENVOKER (@suryogss) October 9, 2020

Well this just damn good creepy even on the 1st episode The Haunting of Bly Manor on Letterboxd https://t.co/7Iu9jt3yQc — adhy 🇨🇳 (@aifutaf) October 9, 2020

There’s going to be an awful lot of people that will have binged all nine episodes by the end of the day, and The Haunting of Bly Manor is virtually guaranteed to dominate Netflix‘s Top 10 most-watched list right up until Halloween. Critics and fans have both given it a firm thumbs up so far, too, and if you’re feeling brave enough, then the general consensus is that the sophomore season is a more than worthy successor to the first outing.