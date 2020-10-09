Home / tv

Netflix’s New Horror Show Is Seriously Freaking Viewers Out

By 46 mins ago
If Adam Sandler’s latest inexplicably popular Netflix original wasn’t exactly what you had in mind when it came to spooky content in the buildup to Halloween, then The Haunting of Bly Manor should scratch that particular itch. First season Hill House captured the imagination of subscribers around the world when it debuted in 2018, instantly gaining a reputation as one of the best horror TV shows of the modern era.

In a very astute creative decision, the streaming service and creator Mike Flanagan decided to reframe the concept after the first run had ended on a pretty definitive note by announcing that The Haunting would move forward as an anthology series, which also gave Flanagan the opportunity to bring back several cast members for Hill House for good measure, with the ensemble being phenomenal across the board the first time around.

The trailers alone were enough to freak people out, while the entire opening credits sequence was also released online to drum up anticipation. And so far, at the least, it seems to have worked, as early reviews indicate that though Bly Manor isn’t as outright terrifying or packed with jump scares as Hill House, it’s nonetheless a whole lot more ominous and foreboding, and you can check out just some of the reactions from Netflix users below.

There’s going to be an awful lot of people that will have binged all nine episodes by the end of the day, and The Haunting of Bly Manor is virtually guaranteed to dominate Netflix‘s Top 10 most-watched list right up until Halloween. Critics and fans have both given it a firm thumbs up so far, too, and if you’re feeling brave enough, then the general consensus is that the sophomore season is a more than worthy successor to the first outing.

