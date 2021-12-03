There are fans of Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia all over the world, and now they’ll get to gather at a mass event to celebrate their favorite Golden Girls.

Screen Rant has reported that “Golden-Con: Thank You For Being A Fan” will take place early next year in Chicago to honor the popular sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1985-1992 and birthed numerous spinoffs after the adventures of the titular women sharing a Miami home together came to an end. Star Betty White (Rose Nylund) is the only cast member still alive following the deaths of Rue McClanahan (Blanche Devereaux) in 2010, Bea Arthur (Dorothy Zbornak) in 2009, and Estelle Getty (Sophia Petrillo) in 2008. It’s presently unknown if White will make an appearance at the event.

“We’re creating a space where fans can celebrate all the things they love about the show: friendships, laughter, families of choice, Scandinavian nitwits, sexy Southern belles, stern substitute teachers, and Sicilians,” organizer Zack Hudson told Edge Media Network of the project he is working to bring to life alongside business partner Brad Balof.

The event’s website lists a costume contest, a performance from Chicago’s Hell in a Handbag called “Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes,” and even a pop-up recreation of the Rusty Anchor, Blanche’s favorite bar. More is expected to be announced, and in a nod to the LGBTQ+ fanbase that has embraced the show over the years, the programming will be located in Chicago’s historic Northalsted neighborhood, one of the oldest officially recognized LGBTQ+ communities in the United States, having officially earned the honor in 1997.

For Balof, the time was exactly right to do such an activity.

“Folks go through enough⏤don’t get me started on life in a pandemic⏤that we need to embrace things we love,” he also said to Edge Media Network. “That’s one of the remarkable things about The Golden Girls, it’s something that unites people across multiple age groups. We want folks to bring and celebrate friends they have and make new ones.”

Ticket pricing information for the April 2022 convention was not available at the time of this writing. While events can come and go and difficulties arise as new ones try to find their footing, there’s plenty of material in The Golden Girls to sustain an annual gathering. If The Big Lebowski can lead to something that exists in multiple cities, then there’s hope for anyone. Who knows⏤maybe Quentin Tarantino and Don Cheadle will pop by just for a few giggles. (Before you Google it, yes, they both appeared in the franchise.)

Would you attend a fan convention for The Golden Girls? Which woman is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.