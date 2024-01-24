As soon as Bachelor In Paradise season 9 came to a close, both Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock and Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant got engaged while Kylee Russell and Aven Jones left the beach wanting to explore their relationship in the real world. Shortly after the show, all three couples split from one another, however only one pair had infidelity involved.

This pair was Kylee and Aven, with the duo announcing that they were still together via a collaborative Instagram post on December 8, before announcing their split via their respective Instagram stories on December 9. Kylee said:

“Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God he did not allow me to live another day in the dark. In the last 24 hoursm I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life has dissolved due to multiple infidelities. This is not just a show but my real life, and for the foreseeable future I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together. Please respect my privacy at this time. Love you all.”

Aven owned up to his actions, apologizing to Kylee in a statement of his own:

After careful thought and consideration into writing this, I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family, and my friends for my actions. I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me. At this time, I am in an extremely extremely low place trying to work on myself. I am doing my best to find healing, find myself, and be a better person. Please have grace and respect for Kylee and her family through this difficult time. Thank you.”

While no further comments were made regarding their relationship (or lack thereof), Kylee finally gave fans of The Bachelor the answer to all of their burning questions in an episode of The Viall Files podcast on Jan. 23, detailing what went wrong between her and Aven.

When asked by the former The Bachelor lead Nick Viall how she caught wind that Aven had cheated on her, Kylee sang like a bird, admitting that the collaborative Instagram post the day before is what ultimately led to the demise of their relationship.

“We had taken a photoshoot in Charlotte. We were so excited about posting the pictures… I had an hour of bliss, and I decided to hurt my own feelings by checking my hidden requests. It said, ‘Hey girl. I just wanted to let you know, Aven cheated on you July 22nd in Santa Monica.’ I was blindsided. He really cares about what the public eye thinks of him. He doesn’t want his image to be ruined.”

Trying to get to the bottom of the situation, Kylee found a selfie of Aven on the train from San Diego to Santa Monica on July 22, which caused her to believe that what she was reading was indeed true:

“The girl who messaged me is not even the girl that he hooked up with. It was like a friend of a friend’s roommate. I began messaging back and forth with her… I said, ‘Do you have any like full blown evidence?’ And she was like, ‘Yes, I have a picture of him in her bed the next morning.’ That’s when my heart sank, and I was having an out of body experience, because I’m like, I never saw this coming ever in my life.”

Concluding by saying that “the proof had slapped [her] in the face,” Kylee and Aven called it quits shortly after she had seen the picture, and we could not be prouder of the Bachelor Nation beauty for standing up for herself.

While it might not have had a happy ending, fans of The Bachelor can watch Kylee Russell’s journey on season 9 of Bachelor In Paradise via Hulu. It’s jam-packed with juicy drama!