‘The Bachelor: The Women Tell All’: Here’s where Joey Graziadei’s ex-girlfriends got their stunning dresses

Bringing together 16 of the women who fought for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei on The Bachelor season 28 for the first time since filming came to a close, the Bachelor Women Tell All on Monday (March 18) was one for the books, jam-packed with juicy drama from start to finish.

Recommended Videos

From Autumn Waggoner asking Joey to set her up with some of his friends to Maria Georgas joking that her father has already sent out a hitman to kill Joey, fans of the Bachelor franchise loved seeing some of our favorite stars back onstage together, and they all looked nothing short of sensational while discussing the ups and downs of season 28.

While we could not pinpoint where each and every woman’s look was from, keep scrolling for 8 of our favorite dresses from the Bachelor Women Tell All, as well as where to purchase them for yourself. Be careful, as some of these stunning ensembles will undoubtedly break the bank…

Rachel Nance — $348 from Reformation

Image via ABC/Reformation

Entering the Bachelor Women Tell All later in the evening — just moments after her heartbreaking breakup with Joey aired on our television screens — Rachel looked like a glowing goddess in the Jeany Silk Dress from Reformation, making a statement in a stunning turmeric hue. With a halter neckline, as well as buttons and ties in the back, this dress was definitely a statement piece, serving as one of the most memorable looks from the evening as a whole.

If you loved Rachel’s look, you can purchase it for $348 from Reformation.

Maria Georgas — $550 from Camilla & Marc

Image via ABC/Camilla & Marc

If there is one thing to know about Maria, she is the queen of style — coming in with the most expensive dress on our list — rocking the Petra Mini Dress from Camilla & Marc at the Bachelor Women Tell All. Making peace with both Sydney Gordon and Lea Cayanan, this Canadian cutie definitely managed to turn her reputation around, and she definitely looked great doing so.

“The Petra Mini Dress by Camilla & Marc offers a contemporary and playful style with a halter V-neckline, ideal for making a statement at any social gathering. Elevate this dress by adding strappy heels and delicate jewelry, ensuring a chic and fashionable look that’s sure to turn heads at any event.”

If you loved Maria’s look, you can purchase it for $550 from Camilla & Marc.

Jess Edwards — $258 from Revolve

Image via @jessicaedwards____ on Instagram/Revolve

Anyone else obsessed with an asymmetrical dress? It is clear that Jess is, rocking the Carmen Dress by Michael Costello, available for purchase via Revolve. Featuring a sweetheart neckline, a sleeve on the right side, and draping down the left side, this simple yet stunning look might have been one of the best ones of the Bachelor Women Tell All, IMO.

If you loved Jess’ look, you can purchase it for $258 from Revolve.

Madina Alam — $72 from Oh Polly

Image via @dinalynee on Instagram/Oh Polly

Madina looked gorgeous in green at the Bachelor Women Tell All, turning heads in the Ishtar One Shoulder Cut Out Maxi Dress in Green from Oh Polly, featuring an oh-so sexy cutout in the front that showed off her stunning figure.

“Statement summer dressing just got a lot easier with Ishtar, our ultra-luxe maxi dress. The Ishtar maxi dress features an asymmetric neckline and single braided shoulder strap that’s giving us all the summer feels. With a fully ruched bust and side ruching beneath a striking side cut out, Ishtar is complete with an asymmetric maxi skirt that features an alluring thigh high split. Designed to stand out, the Ishtar maxi dress has everything you need to cause a stir this season.”

If you loved Madina’s look, you can purchase it for $72 from Oh Polly.

Allison Hollinger — $239 from House of CB

Image via @allisonhollinger on Instagram/House of CB

Leather is a girl’s best friend, and Allison definitely got the memo for the Bachelor Women Tell All. Rocking the Pandora Mocha Corset Mini Dress from House of CB — featuring a super flattering square neckline and an adorable mini length — she looked equally as cute as she did classy onstage in Los Angeles, California.

“Our Pandora dress is giving ultra chic vibes for that transitional seasonal dressing. It showcases the versatility of vegan leather with a distressed finish. It has a sleek design and panelled shape that subtly highlights your figure.”

If you loved Allison’s look, you can purchase it for $239 from House of CB.

Edwina Dorbor — $30 from Oh Polly

Image via @edwina.dorbor on Instagram/Oh Polly

Coming in with the least expensive dress on our list, Edwina proved that you do not need to break the bank to step out in style, rocking an oh-so strappy dress at the Bachelor Women Tell All: the Hidden Secret Cut Out Long Sleeve Mini Dress in Black from Oh Polly.

“Be unique in the universe with our Hidden Secret mini dress. Designed with long sleeves and cut out detailing, this statement bust-flattering mini dress will leave all starry eyed. The dress features a keyhole criss cross neckline and open back design, created in our soft mesh fabric for maximum comfort.”

If you loved Edwina’s look, you can purchase it for $30 from Oh Polly, marked down from $59.

Taylor Wiens — $111 from Revolve

Image via @taylorwiens_ on Instagram/Revolve

Taylor also arrived at the Bachelor Women Tell All in a strappy little number, looking classy as can be in the Cristabel Plunge Midi Dress by Bardot, available for purchase via Revolve. The midi length was perfect for the occasion, and the cutouts down the front added some pizzaz to a seemingly simple black dress.

If you loved Taylor’s look, you can purchase it for $111 from Revolve, marked down from $118.

Lauren Hollinger — $255 from House of CB

Image via @taylorwiens_ on Instagram/House of CB

Last but certainly not least, Lauren sure made a splash at the Bachelor Women Tell All when she admitted that she was the one who told Lea to “shut the f**k up” after all, and her all-black ensemble was equally as extravagant: the Toria Black Draped Corset Dress from House of CB.

“Our Toira mini dress is so fun and flirtatious, making it perfect for romantic date nights. Made from our lustrous silk satin in timeless black, Toira is cut on the bias and has so many pretty details. The cross front halter shape is so flattering and creates a skin baring open front with a beautifully draped cowl neckline, fitted with our incredible corsetry boning to really cinch the waist.”

If you loved Lauren’s look, you can purchase it for $255 from House of CB.

While none of the above women ended up being tennis professional Joey’s perfect match after all, no pun intended, who will secure the final rose: Daisy Kent or Kelsey Anderson? To see for yourself, tune into the finale of The Bachelor season 28 on March 25 — or stream it the following day on Hulu — as it is certain to be one for the Bachelor history books.