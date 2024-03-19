Which of Joey Graziadei’s ‘Bachelor’ ladies skipped the ‘Women Tell All’ episode?

On March 18, the women of The Bachelor season 28 – from Jenn Tran to Lexi Young to Maria Georgas and beyond – gathered in Los Angeles, California for the long-awaited “Women Tell All” episode, reuniting with one another, as well as Bachelor Joey Graziadei, for the first time since filming came to a close.

Recommended Videos

As one can assume, the evening was jam-packed with juicy drama, as well as some oh-so-hilarious moments. From Autumn Waggoner asking Joey Graziadei to set her up with some of his friends, to Maria joking that her father has already sent out a hitman to kill Joey, to a blooper reel complete with burps, tumbles, and stumbles, the “Women Tell All” for The Bachelor season 28 might have been the best one in the history of the franchise.

Unfortunately, some of the contestants missed out on the action, serving as no-shows when it came time to film the “Women Tell All” on March 6. If you want to see who skipped the Bachelor “Women Tell All” episode, seemingly wanting to pretend that their stint on the hit competition show simply did not exist, then see below:

Chandler Dewgard, a 24-year-old graphic designer from New York, New York

Image via ABC

Chrissa Perez, a 26-year-old marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia

Image via ABC

Erika Cardenas, a 25-year-old leasing agent from North Bergen, New Jersey

Image via ABC

Kayla Rodgers, a 27-year-old guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio

Image via ABC

Kyra Brusch, a 26-year-old paralegal from Miami, Florida

Image via ABC

Lanie Latsios, a 27-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Image via ABC

Marlena Haddad, a 26-year-old finance writer from West Palm Beach, Florida

Image via ABC

Natalie “Nat” Crepeau, a 26-year-old registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario

Image via ABC

Samantha “Sam” Hale, a 31-year-old CPA from Nashville, Tennessee

Image via ABC

Samantha “Sam” Washington, a 25-year-old professional cheerleader from Miami, Florida

Image via ABC

Sandra Rabadi, a 26-year-old cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tennessee

Image via ABC

Talyah Jackson, a 23-year-old esthetician from Huntington Beach, California

Image via ABC

Zoe Antona, a 24-year-old artist from Atlanta, Georgia

Image via ABC

Of course, Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson were not in attendance at the “Women Tell All,” as they are Joey’s top two women and are still fighting for his heart on the beloved competition series. With one half of this duo becoming Joey’s fiancée – as well as taking home the final rose – catch the finale of The Bachelor season 28 on Mar. 25, or stream it the following day on Hulu, to find out for yourself who emerges victorious.

Based on the trailer shown during the “Women Tell All tonight” – as well as the unprecedented ending to Joey’s journey that they have been teasing all season long – it is sure to be one for the Bachelor history books.