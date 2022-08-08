‘The Batman’ spin-off featuring Penguin is alive and set to start production next year

Amid the cancellation of many projects at Warner Bros. including some DC additions, the Batman will still be getting its Penguin-centered spin-off and it might start production sooner than expected.

Deadline’s the Dish report details some of the happenings at Warner Bros. following their massive announcements last week and according to them, the standalone Penguin HBO Max series will begin production in February 2023.

“[Walter] Hamada is also extending Reeves’ Batman universe with a standalone Penguin HBO Max series starring Colin Farrell, which is looking at a February production start.”

The report indicates this is one of the many plans in the works alongside Warner Bros. and DC Films president Walter Hamada. Others include another The Suicide Squad spin-off show this time featuring Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller.

This new report should quell fears from fans who thought that the show might have received the same fate as Batgirl, The Wonder Twins, and other DC HBO Max projects.

After the success of The Batman, the Penguin spin-off series received an order from HBO Max with director Matt Reeves attached to executive produce the show alongside Dylan Clark and Lauren LeFranc. This series order came just one week after the film’s premiere showing the studio’s support in expanding this universe.

Despite not being in the director’s chair for the show according to Farrell, Reeves is all over The Penguin show structuring scripts and deciding who will direct.

If production is set for February then we could potentially see the series land sometime later in 2023 or 2024 bar any last-minute changes at the studio.