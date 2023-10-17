The best action-packed episodic crime thriller that nowhere near enough people are watching kicks off shooting on season 3

Whether it’s on streaming or traditional network TV, episodic crime thrillers aren’t exactly hard to come by. And yet, if there was any fairness to be found in the small screen world, Gangs of London would be a much bigger deal than it is.

A labyrinthine criminal drama that doubles as a pulse-pounding action extravaganza with some of the most staggering set pieces you’ll find in any show anywhere, the riveting series has been airing on Sky in the United Kingdom and AMC Plus in the United States since its inception, which means it hasn’t quite captured the imagination in the way it deserves to.

Image via Sky Studios

The brainchild of The Raid‘s action maestro Gareth Evans, he may have stepped away from directorial duties following season 1, but that doesn’t mean Gangs of London has lost its touch when it comes to bone-crunching fights and blood-splattered shootouts. If anything, things are about to get even gnarlier after it was confirmed season 3 is now in production with a new filmmaker recruited for the roster.

Anyone that’s seen Project Wolf Hunting and Gangs of London will be salivating at the prospect of Kim Hong Song wielding the megaphone, never mind a synopsis that promises Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Joe Cole will be in bigger trouble than ever before “when their shipment of cocaine is spiked, leading to the deaths of hundreds of civilians all over London.”

The cherry on top is that if you can believe it, the show also technically serves as the fourth installment in The Getaway video game franchise from the 2000s, just because.