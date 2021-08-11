The Best Anime To Watch On HBO Max

Over the years anime has become far easier to access with most series launching globally to streaming services on their day of airing. Thanks to this, pretty much every streaming service has a library of anime for users to browse and HBO Max is no exception.

Boasting a partnership with anime streaming service Crunchyroll, HBO Max has quite an impressive library of anime full of modern hits and all-time classics.

Whether you’re a new anime fan looking for a starting point or a long-time fan chasing that new series to start look no further than HBO Max and here are some of our favorite shows available on the service right now.

Dr. Stone

Dr. Stone is a newer anime that first aired in January of 2019. The show takes place after a mysterious flash has petrified all human life. The young genius Senku Ishigami is suddenly revived to discover a world where all human life has been eroded away as he sets out to find out what caused the event and to find a cure.

Jujutsu Kaisen

If you’re looking at the most popular anime series of today Jujutsu Kaisen will surely be one on your radar. The Shonen series follows a high school student Yuji Itadori as he joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to help them with their plan to kill Ryomen Sukuna, an extremely powerful curse.

Hunter X Hunter

When it comes to selecting an anime from streaming services like HBO Max, the newer series isn’t always the better option and Hunter X Hunter is proof of this. The vintage show has plenty for fans to check out showcasing its society of hunters and fun action sequences that will suit both old and new anime fans.

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood

One of the most beloved anime series of all time, Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood is the perfect series to start your journey into anime. The show follows two children Edward and Alphonse Elric who have trained in the art of alchemy after facing horrific ramifications in an attempt to bring their mother back to life. In this failed attempt Alphonse lost his body and was sealed within a suit of armor while Edward lost his arm. The pair are set out to find a way to restore Alphonse back to his original body.

Death Note

Another all-time great series, Death Note is unique in that the show has little physical violence and plays out more as a meantime game of chess between its protagonist, and killer Light Yagami and his would-be captors led by detective genius L. If you’re after something that will keep you fully engaged at a slower pace then this is the show for you.

MobPsycho 100

MobPsycho 100 has one of the more unique premises on this list with the extremely powerful protagonist Shigeo Kageyama or more commonly referred to by his nickname “Mob” having extraordinary psychic power, but despite his best attempts to living a normal life finds himself in constant trouble as his powers grow. The show has a compelling story and plenty of action to keep viewers entertained.

Berserk

The Berserk series available on HBO Max is adapted from the Black Swordsman arc of the manga. The series is set in medievil European times and has a truly unique style that complements its violent action.

InuYasha

InuYasha is another series that has been at the forefront of long-time anime fans’ collections for the better part of two decades. After schoolgirl Kagome Higurashi is suddenly transported to Japan’s Sengoku era, she meets Inuyasha, a demon-human hybrid. The two work together to save ancient Japan from Naraku, a sadistic demon bent on dominating the entire nation. This is one of the less graphic series on this list and a great watch for those who are fans of the Shonen style.

Kill La Kill

If you’re after something all action then Kill la Kill is the show for you. This series showcases schoolgirl Ryuko Matoi as she seeks out her father’s killer, a journey that sees her tested by a variety of foes. Getting their powers from their choice of clothing, Kill la Kill has one of the more unique premises in anime, but don’t let it fool you, the show is non-stop action.

Studio Ghibli

While this may seem like a broad entry we had to put Studio Ghibli on our list. HBO Max has access to the full library of Ghibli films which are legendary for their expert storytelling and distinct animation style. If you haven’t already it is definitely worth checking out everything Ghibli has to offer on HBO Max.