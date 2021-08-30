The Best Order To Watch Black Butler In

When anime is adapted from manga there are often liberties taken to increase the runtime or create a bigger story surrounding its events. Due to this, there are often multiple ways to watch everything that a series has to offer and Black Butler is no exception.

While Black Butler may have come out quite a while ago, its events are timeless and it is still a fan=favorite anime today. Thanks to streaming, everyone can check out the show for the first time, or simply rewatch its mystery antics again.

Before you boot up the show and get binging here are the different ways you can choose to experience the series if you’d prefer to watch it along with the manga’s storytelling, or if you just want everything that is available.

Black Butler Release Watch Order

Here is a list of all the episodes and films the franchise has to offer in order of how they were released.

Black Butler Season 1

Black Butler Season 2

Black Butler OVA “Ciel in Wonderland Part 1”

Black Butler OVA “Welcome to Phantomhive’s”

Black Bulter OVA “The Making of Kuroshitsuji II”

Black Butler OVA “His Butler, On Stage”

Black Butler OVA “Ciel in Wonderland Part II”

Black Butler OVA “Spider’s Intention”

Black Butler OVA “The Tale of Will the Shinigami”

Black Butler: Book of Circus

Black Butler: Book of Murder

Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic (Movie)

Black Butler Chronological Watch Order

If you’re looking to just follow the story as intended, then here is the watch order you should follow.