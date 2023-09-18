The 10 best seasons of ‘Big Brother,’ ranked

Whether you enjoy cutthroat strategy, intense competitions, or just the drama of interpersonal relationships, there's something for everyone.

Big Brother: A show where voluntary surveillance meets competitive cabin fever, all for our viewing pleasure. Born in the flat terrains of the Netherlands in 1999, this reality spectacle has since sprawled across continents faster than you can say, “I’m not here to make friends.” The premise – lock away a medley of personalities, aka “houseguests,” in a camera-laden abode and observe as they form unexpected friendships, rivalries, and alliances over time. Think of it as a fishbowl of human drama, with us as the enthralled cats pawing at the glass.

Then came the U.S. version in 2000, injecting a dash of American seasoning to the original recipe. While it kept the core concept — houseguests inching toward minor meltdowns under the watchful eyes of omnipresent cameras — it spiced things up with its own quirks and game elements. We can’t help but tune in, entertained by the contestants’ plottings and quest for 15 minutes (or more) of fame. So, let’s take a trip down nostalgia lane, reminisce about past seasons of Big Brother, and rank them accordingly.

10. Season 3 — strategic gameplay steps forward

Danielle Reyes’ game this season was like a masterclass in strategy, proving that Big Brother is not a mere social experiment but a mind-bending chess match. Though she displayed remarkable prowess in her gameplay, her choice to keep her tactics under wraps from the jury ultimately proved to be a costly omission. Nevertheless, this season certainly whetted fans’ appetites, offering them a tantalizing glimpse into what the future editions had in store.

9. Season 18 — returnees vs. newbies

The delightful concoction of seasoned veterans and fresh-faced rookies never fails to add a dash of excitement to the mix. Nicole Franzel, the cunning chameleon of the game, truly transformed her strategy from her first season to claim victory in the end. The “BB Roadkill” competition rolled in like a mischievous tornado, adding a spicy twist. And Paul Abrahamian’s transformation from newbie to pro turned this season into a memorable joyride.

8. Season 20 — modern gameplay shines

This season truly had it all — a captivating cast, gameplay that kept us on the edge of our seats, and let’s not forget about Tyler Crispen’s strategic prowess that was practically flawless. Level Six vs. FOUTTE/Hive was like the ultimate playground for picking sides, with blindsides and betrayals that had viewers hooked. It was like a rollercoaster ride of alliances and backstabbing, leaving us all wondering who would come out on top.

7. Season 6 — the house divided

Right off the bat, the house was as divided as a jigsaw puzzle, missing a few crucial pieces, setting the stage for a series of unforgettable escapades. From Kaysar’s sassy “I sealed your partner’s fate” line to Janelle’s reigns as HoH, this season was filled with high drama and intense rivalry.

6. Season 14 — the coach twist

Dan Gheesling, a previous winner and Big Brother legend returned as a coach but quickly showcased why he’s considered one of the best players ever. His “funeral” indeed left us all in awe, a masterstroke of shock and strategy that will forever be etched in the annals of Big Brother history. Ian Terry may have emerged victorious, but the cunning veteran maneuvers and unexpected twists transformed this season into an unforgettable rollercoaster ride.

5. Season 17 — Vanessa’s game theory

The poker pro extraordinaire Vanessa Rousso brought her A-game to the Big Brother house, turning every eviction and competition into a heart-pounding spectacle of strategic gambles. With her emotional gameplay and strategic prowess, she became the ultimate player to keep an eye on.

4. Season 8 — ‘America’s player’ and the Donatos

With the grand entrance of “America’s Player,” the game took an unexpected turn, forcing Eric to dance to the whims of the nation’s vote. However, the gripping emotional tango between Dick and Daniele Donato, an estranged father and daughter, was the season’s real show-stealer. Their tumultuous relationship and combined gameplay led them to emerge as the dynamic duo destined for the grand finale.

3. Season 10 — Dan’s master class

Catholic schoolteacher Dan Gheesling turned the Big Brother house into his own Sunday school class. And boy, did he preach. While most were busy playing checkers, our dear schoolteacher was ten steps ahead, orchestrating moves in 4D chess. Dan went from being a prime target in week two to unanimously winning the game. His journey was straight-up legendary.

2. Season 7 — All-Stars

The first-ever All-Star season was a treat for fans, bringing back memorable houseguests from the past. This season was filled with powerhouse players, making every week intense and unpredictable. The Chilltown alliance — with Mike Boogie and Dr. Will — was the highlight, manipulating and charming their way through the game.

1. Season 2 — the birth of strategy

Though it was only the show’s second season, Big Brother 2 laid the foundation for what the game has become. Dr. Will Kirby — known far and wide as the puppet master extraordinaire — played a game of manipulation with such finesse that he didn’t even need to win a single competition to assert his dominance. His charisma and strategic genius set the tone for all the future gameplay.