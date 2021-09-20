The Book Of Boba Fett Episode Titles Hint At Mandalorian Connections

The episode titles of the upcoming Disney Plus show The Book of Boba Fett have reportedly been leaked and give fans a small glimpse at the upcoming storyline.

According to Giant Freaking Robot, the episode titles are as follows:

Episode 1: The Champion

Episode 2: The Assassin

Episode 3: The Syndicate

Episode 4: The Battleground

Episode 5: The Homeworld

Episode 6: The Warlord

Episode 7: The Showdown

Episode 8: The Hunter

While The Book of Boba Fett will be a standalone series, it directly ties into The Mandalorian continuity. The Champion is the first episode of the series, but it will be listed as Chapter 17, following the first two seasons of The Mandalorian. The show will feature Chapters 17-24, bridging the gap between seasons two and three of The Mandalorian.

While the episode titles do not reveal much about the story, they allow fans to speculate on what’s to come. Episode seven is called The Showdown, and previous episode titles like The Battleground and The Warlord hint at building towards a massive battle. Giant Freaking Robot also reported 30 extras hired to play Mandalorians, which might mean Boba Fett will take on a small army of the deadly warriors. However, he could also become allies with this new group to take on a bigger threat.

It is important to note the leaked episode titles are not confirmed by Disney and could change before The Book of Boba Fett releases in December. The show will likely lead into The Mandalorian season three storyline, and hopefully, Boba Fett will appear in the show.