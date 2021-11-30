‘The Boys’ creator teases the secret history of Vought in Season 3

We’re only a week away from the latest Seven on 7, the promotional videos that have been arriving on a monthly basis to tide us over until we get a more substantial update on Season 3 of The Boys, namely a release date.

Having officially become prestige TV after landing a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, the first-ever superhero show to do so, the expectations for the next batch of episodes have been raised significantly. Not that we should be expecting The Boys to water itself down after finding some awards season success, when everyone involved has been teasing the wildest and craziest outing yet for Billy Butcher and the gang.

We know that Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy is going to be one of the key players in Season 3 having been positioned as the marquee addition to the ensemble, and in an interview with The Illuminerdi at the Saturn Awards, creator and showrunner Eric Kripke teased that we’ll be diving into the history of Vought, and even more of the company’s secrets.

“I mean Season 3’s fun because it’s not just about Soldier Boy, but it’s about the team he was a part of which is called Payback. And Laurie Holden plays Crimson Countess and there’s a bunch of other heroes who are amazing. So, sort of seeing who was the Seven before the Seven. And what was life like for Vought? In the history of Vought what was it like in the 60s and 70s and 80s? To dig into the history of the world, not just the present has been a lot of fun.”

The Boys Reveals First Official Look At Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Boys is arguably the biggest original show at Amazon’s disposal, one that’s seen a steady increase in viewership across Seasons 1 and 2, all while maintaining vociferous critical acclaim. Having proven himself twice over, you’d best believe Kripke when he says we haven’t seen anything yet.