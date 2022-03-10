Dark superhero comedy The Boys is one of Amazon Prime’s biggest hits. The second season was a TV highlight of 2020 and scored record audiences for the streaming service. In a few months, the third season will seek to continue that success, with showrunner Eric Kripke promising that it’ll be “the craziest thing they have ever pulled off” and that it contains “something nobody has ever seen before, probably for good reason.”

Now it’s looking like we’ll get a taste of this very soon as the official Twitter account is hyping up the season three teaser. The four images show the cast relaxing with under-eye patches keeping them looking fresh, telling us to “keep an eye out” for some footage soon.

Keeping an eye out for the S3 teaser. pic.twitter.com/10qEYMnR5I — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 9, 2022

We already know quite a bit about what’s coming in season three. Multiple sources have confirmed that the show is tackling the infamous ‘Herogasm’ comics arc, where Voight’s heroes tell the world they must head into space to defeat a world-ending alien threat… only to secretly go on holiday to a superpowered sex party.

We’re also getting The Boys’ take on Captain America in new character Soldier Boy. Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles has described his role as a “curmudgeon, bigoted a–hole”, which makes more sense for a man who grew up in the 1930s than the open-minded Steve Rogers.

He’ll lead a new team known as ‘Payback’, which in the comics featured heroes Tek Knight, Eagle the Archer, and Crimson Countess (and Stormfront who we’ve already met). Indications are that we’ll be properly introduced to most of these in season three, though the teaser should reveal more soon.

Right now the only debate is when The Boys season three teaser will drop, though judging by this tweet, the release is imminent.

The Boys season three will premiere on June 3, 2022.