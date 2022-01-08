Jensen Ackles is set to portray Soldier Boy in the upcoming third season of The Boys, and a new photo gives us yet another glimpse at his costume on the series.

Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book, on which the Amazon Prime series is based, mainly crusades against the stereotypical approach to the idea of superheroes and how they’re portrayed as righteous in many works – particularly those coming from DC and Marvel. That being said, the story – which ran from 2007 to 2009 in thirty volumes – never took itself so seriously as to forget that the goal was to have fun with this unique satirical standpoint.

That’s the main reason The Boys clearly parodies numerous fan-favorite heroes from pop culture. After all, there’s no denying that Homelander is basically flaunting Superman’s capabilities, while someone like A-Train is modeled after the Scarlet Speedster from the DC Universe.

Now, the latest addition to Vought’s back catalog comes in the form of Soldier Boy, an aspiring super-soldier who takes after Captain America in all but name and personality. Jensen Ackles recently took to Instagram to share a photo of his character standing on the ruins of a collapsed building, which you can see below.

Without giving too much away, Soldier Boy is an antagonistic figure who’s always trying to curry favor with more powerful superheroes like Homelander. Though unlike his comic book counterpart, which is cowardly and naive, The Boys‘ writers have decided to amp up his villainous nature so that he presents a much more serious threat to Billy Butcher and his gang.