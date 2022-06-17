‘The Boys’ showrunner hypes today’s debut star in suitably NSFW fashion

Warning: Spoilers for The Boys to follow.

The Boys has a talent for many things; excessive use of fake blood, offbeat shenanigans both in-show and in their promos, and generally succeeding in making their audiences gasp with a mixture of shock, disgust, and engrossment. But, perhaps its greatest talent lies in its ability to cast their characters; from Antony Starr to Karl Urban to Jensen Ackles, the actors behind this gruesomely awe-inspiring world never fail to deliver.

Such a track record makes Eric Kripke’s teaser of their latest casting choice all the more exciting, as the showrunner revealed that the one and only Paul Reiser will be appearing in today’s episode. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a The Boys-related anything without a vulgar tongue-twister to accompany it.

TOMORROW!! @PaulReiser will dick kick & cunt punt you as The Legend (in a good way!) #TheBoysTV https://t.co/BnxYvlJuYQ — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 16, 2022

Paul Reiser, known for his role of Dr. Sam Owens in the Netflix smash-hit Stranger Things, is set to portray The Legend, a comic book store owner and perhaps the single greatest source of in-universe supe knowledge.

After the titular gang of mercenaries wound up releasing Soldier Boy from his slumber, it left Kimiko on the verge of death, Mother’s Milk in a cloud of anger, and Hughie dangerously close to breaking a certain ethos that Uncle Ben often gives to Spider-Man. With very few legs left to stand on, the gang will seek out The Legend for his guidance through the upcoming storm that will inevitably hit by way of Soldier Boy’s release.

The Boys is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.