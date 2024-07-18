The ‘Chicago Fire’ season 13 release date, cast, and more

As the pillar of NBC’s Chicago One franchise, Chicago Fire has a lot hinging on its success, but the Wolf Entertainment procedural drama seems to be handling the pressure as deftly as the firefighters at its center, as the show gets ready to shoot an impressive 13th season.

Chicago Fire focuses on the heroes working for the Chicago Fire Department at the fictional Firehouse 51, including firefighters, rescue personnel, and paramedics. It first premiered on NBC in 2012 and has since built a passionate and loyal following. In 2014, it branched out into the first spin-off Chichago P.D., later joined by Chicago Med and the one-season-long Chicago Justice, creating the fictional universe known as Chicago One. While it would make perfect sense (at least to us anyway) for FX’s The Bear to be the franchise’s restaurant industry-focused arm, that is sadly not the case.

When is Chicago Fire‘s season 13 coming out?

NBC has announced that Chicago Wednesdays are coming back on September 25, 2024. All Chicago One shows are set to premiere their new seasons on that date, with Fire retaining its 9pm slot.

The big question leading up to the new season is who will be taking over for Eamonn Walker’s Chief Wallace Boden after he leveled up to Deputy Commissioner of the Chicago Fire Department at the end of season 12. Although Boden expressed his desire to see David Eigenberg’s Christopher Herrmann take over the leadership position, Deadline has since revealed that the transition will not be that easy. The outlet’s sources say the new Station 51 chief will be a brand new character called Dom Pascal, with CFD roots but a stint as a battalion chief in Miami.

“Dom is described as a cheerful person who works well under pressure, and whose leadership style differs from Boden’s. He and his wife are estranged,” the report reveals, adding that NBC is currently casting the new series regular role.

What other changes will shake up the cast for season 13 of Chicago Fire?

Chief Boden wasn’t the only character to step back in the latest season of Chicago Fire. Kara Killmer, who played Paramedic Sylvie Brett, also exited the show, moving to Portland to be with Jesse Spencer’s Matt Casey. Before that, fans had already said goodbye to Alberto Rosende’s Blake Gallo who decided to move back home to Michigan.

As mentioned, NBC is currently casting for this new mysterious Dom Pascal character, but the network has already revealed Jocelyn Hudon, who played floater Lyla Novak, will be getting an upgrade to series regular in the new season, filling the gap in the paramedics team left by Killmer/Brett’s exit and Hanako Greensmith/Violet Mikami’s promotion to Parademic in Charge.

Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Miranda Rae Mayo, Daniel Kyri, and Greensmith are all expected to return in their series regular roles.

All 12 seasons of Chicago Fire are available to stream in the U.S. on Peacock and Prime Video.

