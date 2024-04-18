When does Casey come back to ‘Chicago Fire?’

Once you’re part of the One Chicago family, you’re a part of it forever — unless we’re talking Sophia Bush, who cut and ran from Chicago P.D. after four seasons because she found it miserable, but she’s kind of the exception that proves the rule.

The daddy of Dick Wolf’s procedural universe, Chicago Fire has seen many cast members come and go over its 12 seasons on the air so far, but thankfully once they leave Firehouse 51 as regulars, it doesn’t mean they’re gone for good. Take fan-favorite Jesse Spencer, for instance, who seemed to hang up his yellow helmet as Matt Casey for the final time at the end of season 10… only he then came back for a couple of episodes in season 11 and again for an installment of 2024’s season 12.

Casey’s return is becoming as regular as clockwork, then, so do we know when Jesse Spencer will next be seen in Chicago Fire?

Do we know when Jesse Spencer is next returning to Chicago Fire?

Image via NBC

Guys, have a little patience, will ya? Our man was only just in the show! But, still, I get it. Spencer’s most recent appearance only made us hungry to see more of Casey given that his last episode was so special and delivered what we’ve been waiting to see for so long.

In season 12, episode 6, “Port in the Storm,” Casey and Brett finally got hitched, following Casey proposing to her in his last guest appearance in season 11 finale episode “Red Waterfall.” With his other one-off returns including showing up to Severide and Kidd’s wedding, it’s clear that Casey is pretty much off-limits for the show at this point unless it’s a very special episode.

Fans might wish that Spencer would simply return full-time, but that doesn’t seem to be something he’s looking to do at present, especially after cranking up over 200 appearances on the series. Having said that, the actor is still very much open to further guest spots when they come a-knocking. Following the season 11 finale in 2023, Spencer indicated to NBC.com that there’s no long-term plan for Casey’s comebacks and they just happen as and when the writers get the right idea.

“The idea when I left the show was that if it was appropriate and it would work with the storyline they wanted to do, I would be open—and they would be open—to bringing Casey back,” Spencer explained. “We’ll leave that to the future. We’ll throw it to the gods and see what they say.”

If we cross our fingers and get really lucky, maybe we could see Spencer again in the coming months so we can get some Casey/Brett post-marital goodness before season 12 is out. If not, at least a one-episode return in season 13 seems likely. For the moment, Chicago Fire continues on NBC very soon.

