‘Sister Wives’: Who is Meri Brown’s new boyfriend?

The 53-year-old announced her first serious relationship since her divorce from Kody in 2023.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown celebrated her 53rd birthday with a surprise for her fans — an announcement of a new boyfriend, her first public relationship since she announced her separation from ex-husband, Kody Brown, in January 2023.

“Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks!” the reality star began her message to her 954,000 followers. “Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October!”

In the post, Meri admitted that she has purposefully kept her followers in the dark about her new boyfriend, opting to live out the first stage of their blossoming romance in private until she felt comfortable sharing the news.

“I’ve been keeping this kind of close to me as we’ve been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other.”

At the end of 2023, Sister Wives season 18 ended with Meri splitting from Kody for good, after 32 years together. The former couple’s relationship had previously been tested in 2010 when Kody requested a divorce to legally marry his new partner, Robyn Brown, and adopt her children, but the pair stayed together in a “spiritual” union.

It was a catfishing scandal that happened years later that led to the relationship’s ultimate demise. Meri was duped into an online romance with a man named Sam Cooper, who was eventually revealed to be a woman posing under a false identity online. While Meri admitted the incident did not directly cause their split, the messages she exchanged with “Sam” planted seeds in her mind about her marital issues, causing her to push Kody away.

Who is Meri Brown’s new boyfriend, Amos?

While only referred to as Amos in Meri’s Instagram post, the reality star’s new beau’s reported full name is Amos Andrews. According to Meri’s following list on the social media app, it appears that Amos does not have an Instagram account — or at least, a public one.

On an Instagram Live session as part of Meri’s weekly Fridays with Friends show, Amos appeared alongside his new girlfriend. In a discussion with Meri’s close friend Jen Sullivan, it was revealed that Amos has three ex-wives. However, this doesn’t appear to bother the former polygamist.

“I sort of have three ex-sister wives and an ex-husband. I beat you,” Meri teased during the interview.

With little social media footprint, it is currently unconfirmed how old Amos is, or what he does for a living. It is also unknown if, like Meri, he has children from his previous marriages. Meri shares one child, Leon, with ex-husband Kody. While Amos may be dating a reality TV star, he is admittedly shy of the spotlight

“I think it was the second time we talked. He was like, ‘Yeah, I’m a really private person,'” Meri recalled on Instagram live. “I’m like, ‘Really?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah. I’m not on social media. I’m a really private person. I don’t let a lot of people into my life.'”

On Instagram, Meri stated that she and Amos have been dating since October, but did not confirm when — or where — the two first crossed paths. She did, however, admit she “did pursue him,” and that she made the first move.

Image via Meri Brown on Instagram

Last summer, Meri’s only child, Leon Brown, married their long term partner, Audrey Kriss, in a secret ceremony only reported months later. According to reports surrounding the nuptials, neither Meri nor Kody attended the ceremony, where Audrey and Leon were apparently the only people in attendance for the courthouse wedding.

So far, neither Meri nor Leon have commented on their family in recent weeks, but appeared to be on good terms, especially surrounding Meri’s support for Leon after they came out as transgender — something that Kody is allegedly against. Regarding Meri’s new partner, there has been no word from Leon on the matter so far, either.

Amos did, however, get a very positive review from another family member — Meri’s dog, Zona, “absolutely loves” Amos, according to her original Instagram post. In the second picture of her celebratory photo dump announcing their relationship, Zona can be seen adorably holding hands (or paws) with his owner’s new partner.