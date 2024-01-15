‘The Chosen’ season 4 release date, trailer, cast, and more

After three ultra successful seasons, the show about Jesus and his ministry is coming back, but what do we know about the newest season?

Considering how popular Christian content is, it’s surprising it took somebody so long to make a show like The Chosen.

The series follows the life of Jesus of Nazareth in the 1st century, and includes well-known Bible characters like Mary Magdalene, as well as his apostles. The show’s creators wanted to show a more human version of Jesus that examined his character through the eyes of those around him as he set up his ministry and began preaching.

Originally funded mostly by crowdfunding, the show quickly became the most successful series of all time financed by audience donations. Its startling success then saw the series licensed to huge streaming services like Netflix and Peacock.

The fourth season of the show is set to be released imminently, and fans are keen to know just what will happen, as well as any other nuggets of information that might be out there. If you love the show, then below you can check out all the information we currently have about The Chosen season 4, including its release date, trailer, cast, and more.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

As per Deadline, The Chosen season 4 will be released on Feb. 1 2024. However, this won’t be a normal release, with the first three episodes airing exclusively in theaters across the nation on that day. The next three (episodes 4-6) will be in theaters two weeks later on Feb. 14, and the final two episodes of the season airing in cinemas on Feb. 29. Episodes are usually around an hour in length, so we have no doubt that these will all work well as movie-length pieces of content.

The series is being distributed by Fathom Events in the U.S, and Lionsgate outside of America. After the season has run in theaters across February, it will appear on streaming platforms. One of these platforms will be the show’s website, where all the seasons are available to stream for free. Internationally, the show will appear in theaters across various regions, including South and Central America, Poland, Australia, the U.K, and New Zealand.

The Chosen season 4 trailer

Entitled “Deliver Us,” the trailer for season 4 has been available for nearly a week now, and boy is it something.

In it, we see a more combative Jesus who appears ready to take on his mantle as a revolutionary figure. We also get a glimpse into his eventual downfall, as we see he has been labelled a heretic (spoiler alert: the preacher has a pretty bad time at the end of this story).

The Chosen season 4 plot

Image via Angel Studios

If our knowledge of the Bible is anything to go by, this will be an explosive season of television. The producers have described season 4 of The Chosen as a clash of powers, and the episodes appear to focus on how the enemies and naysayers of the preacher are slowly closing the net around him. It will pick off directly from the earth-shaking moment that saw our hero walk on water, so we’re going to jump straight into the action.

The Chosen season 4 cast

via Angel Studios

The cast of The Chosen were all relatively unknown before getting their chance in the spotlight. Most of them will be returning for season 4 of the show, which is good news for watchers who’ve grown to love them.

Jonathan Roumie is set to reprise his role as the Son of God, sent to Earth to deliver us from our sins. Roumie has gained much praise for his performances in an iconic role that many would struggle to fill, and if the trailer is anything to go by, he will continue to do a phenomenal job.

Shahar Isaac will also be back again as Simon, Elizabeth Tabish returns as Mary Magdalene and Lara Silva is confirmed to be reprising the role of Eden. The apostles other than Simon are all back too, with Paras Patel as Matthew, Noah James as Andrew, George H. Xanthis as John, and Giavani Cairo as the traitorous Thaddeus (or Judas, as most people would know him by).