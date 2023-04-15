When bone-chilling extravaganza The Haunting of Hill House was first released on Netflix back in 2018, horrorhounds were completely swept up by the show’s chilling narrative and unforgettable jump scares. Of course, all of that brilliant success only continued once The Haunting of Bly Manor released two years later and served as the second entry in one of the scariest television projects of all time. Nearly three years later, however, it’s now become apparent that the horror commodity has seemingly exercised all of its options.

Over on Twitter, creator Mike Flanagan responded to a question from a fan asking him about the future of his Haunting series. In his response, Flanagan insisted that the “Haunting days are over,” while simultaneously plugging The Fall of the House of Usher — Flanagan’s newest Netflix series which is set to arrive on the platform at some point during this year. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

I think the Haunting days are over. But THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER will be released this year and it’s an absolute blast — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) April 14, 2023

Flanagan’s confirmation is undoubtedly a major blow to fans that have been following the Haunting series for years now, but true fanatics understand that the hit horror director has a whirlwind of ideas and genre knowledge resting below the surface and just waiting to rise.

Then again, with Flanagan recently jumping ship from Netflix to Prime Video late last year, perhaps the Hush director can transport the Haunting narrative from one streaming giant to the next. Of course, that’s nothing outside of a pipedream — but when it comes to the film industry recycling ideas and rebooting series on a daily basis, maybe we shouldn’t say never.