The Expendables And Rambo TV Shows Under Consideration

Sylvester Stallone eats, sleeps and breathes franchises, and not just ones that he’s either created or starred in himself. Having made eight appearances as Rocky Balboa, five as John Rambo, four as The Expendables‘ Barney Ross and three as Escape Plan‘s Ray Breslin, he does have those bases pretty well covered, though.

On top of that, he directed the sequel to Saturday Night Fever, lent support in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 , played the villain in Spy Kids 3-D, made an uncredited cameo in French action-comedy Taxi 3 and announced that he was working on a follow-up to Demolition Man last year.

However, several properties the action icon is no longer associated with could be set for a continuation, on top of the Rocky prequel series he revealed himself to be working on a few months back. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Millennium Media’s president Jeffrey Greenstein revealed that the production company could be diving into its back catalog to mine for episodic content.

“Our focus has always been on feature film, we do have a slate of TV that we’re developing. But my plan is to focus on our IP within the TV space and build out Has Fallen TV, Rambo TV, Expendables TV. We’re playing around with Hellboy TV. So there are lots of opportunities, but I really want to launch something IP-driven first before we start developing original content.”

Stallone has already toyed with a Rambo series before, but The Expendables would be a new one, even though he’s done after the fourth installment. The entire premise hinges on the grizzled badasses at the core, so fans would probably be on board if the ensemble’s credentials were strong enough.