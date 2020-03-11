New Falcon And The Winter Soldier Footage Revealed At Disney Shareholder Meeting

Crew members on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series were recently ordered to down tools in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, casting doubt over its August 2020 release window.

Be that as it may, the Powers That Be over at Disney HQ are still keeping a close eye on the MCU spinoff, as evidenced by the latest footage description relayed by ComicBook.com.

It appears a new sizzle reel was shown at Disney’s recent shareholder meeting, and while it’s unlikely to see the warm light of day anytime soon, we have the next best thing: a detailed description of what was shown. Suffice it to say, it’s riddled with potential story spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so if you’re wanting to go into the Disney+ series blind, we advise you to avert your eyes now.

Sam Wilson Sports A Snazzy Suit In New Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Pics 1 of 17

Click to skip































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Still with us? This trailer seems to lay down the very foundations of the show’s story, with Bucky Barnes confirming that the Super Soldier program has been rebooted – perhaps as a reaction to Steve Rogers’ retirement.

Those of you who have been keeping close tabs on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will know that Wyatt Russell’s John Walker has been selected to be the next Captain America. Something that doesn’t sit well with either Bucky Barnes or Sam Wilson, who seek to protect Steve’s legacy.

They’re not exactly what one would call friends, but they had a mutual ally in Steve Rogers, and they’re willing to risk life and limb to ensure that his final wish – that Sam Wilson picks up the mantle of Captain America – is honored.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier footage opens with Bucky (Sebastian Stan) visiting Zemo (Daniel Brühl) in an elaborate prison. Zemo tries to activate Bucky’s Winter Soldier programming, which of course no longer works. Bucky reveals that he has come to see Zemo because someone has restarted the Super Soldier program. The next clip shown is a rally with a heavy Americana theme (red, white, and blue decorations, cheerleaders, the works). An announcer is introducing the new Captain America to the world, and we see a figure with the shield standing backstage draped in silhouette. An action-packed montage is then shown, which showcases the action stuntwork and battles that will take place in the series. This includes Zemo fighting in his Marvel Comics mask. As Bucky points out, the two men are not friends; they’re two guys who had a mutual friend (Steve Rogers) and now need to help one another.

Look for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to premiere via Disney+ this summer. It’ll consist of six episodes in total, with the aptly titled WandaVision set to follow in December.