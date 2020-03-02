As part of the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney+ subscribers can expect a full-blown MCU experience when they sit down to watch the six-part Falcon and the Winter Soldier series this summer.

Comprised of six episodes in total, Marvel’s spinoff will pick up soon after the events of Endgame, at which point the world is still adjusting to the loss of Captain America. Yes, Steve Rogers has officially retired, having selected Sam Wilson to be his rightful successor. The U.S. government has other plans… but more on that later.

Today, we have word that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is about to bring back a familiar foe: Batroc the Leaper (Georges St-Pierre), who appeared during the opening sequence of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and, frankly, gave Cap a run for his money. If only for three minutes.

News comes to us by way of The Weekly Planet Podcast (h/t CBM), the very same outlet who reported that Matt Damon would enjoy a cameo appearance as Loki in Thor: Ragnarok, which leads us to believe that this is, in fact, true.

It certainly makes sense to bring back Batroc the Leaper, and we have a sneaking suspicion that he’ll ultimately be taken down by the new Captain America.

In the gallery above, you’ll be able to see an admittedly blurry set photo, which seems to pinpoint Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, the man tasked with replacing Steve Rogers as the newfangled Captain America – much to the chagrin of Sam and Bucky Barnes, who embark on a journey to protect Steve’s legacy.

Whether that involves a run-in with Batroc the Leaper will be revealed this summer, given The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been scheduled for a release in August – just four months before WandaVision.