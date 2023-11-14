The female castaways tease a women-only alliance in a sneak peek of episode 8 of ‘Survivor 45’

With the jury stage of the game officially underway — with Kaleb Gebrewold serving as juror number one after last week’s episode — Survivor 45 is about to get wild.

In a sneak peek of episode 8, which was posted to the hit competition show’s official YouTube channel, alliances appear to be shaking up, with the six women left in the game — Dee Valladares, Julie Alley, Kendra McQuarrie, Kellie Nalbandian, Katurah Topps, and Emily Flippen — proposing a women-only alliance, with the intention of targeting the four men left in the game — Drew Basile, Austin Li Coon, Bruce Perreault, and Jake O’Kane.

“It’s six-four right now. This could be our opportunity for six badass women to start taking out some guys,” Kendra dished in a confessional, however, not all of the women are on board with this plan…

“I would love a women’s alliance, but it’s going to be tricky, because Dee and I are still four strong with Drew and Austin, who I trust a hundred percent,” Julie shared with the camera, referencing the alliance she has built with her original Reba tribemates (with the exception of eliminated castaways J. Maya and Sifu Alsup, of course).

With a scene of the women strategizing about a female alliance juxtaposed with a scene of the men discussing tacos, this sneak peek is equally as intriguing as it is hilarious, leaving Survivor superfans on the edge of their seat as to what’s to come tomorrow evening (November 15).

While this women-only alliance sounds like a great idea in theory, several Survivor superfans took to the comment section of the video to share why they think it will not be successful, largely due to the amount of advantages that the male contestants have in their possession at the moment.

“There’s no way a girl alliance would work unless every guy left is an idiot. Every man left, except Jake, is confirmed to have an idol/advantage, and it was implied Jake finds something this week in last week’s teaser. The only girl with an advantage is Kellie, but she needs to either work with Austin or get him out to use it,” one viewer wrote.

Given that there is no telling what the rest of Survivor 45 has in store, will this female alliance come to fruition? To find out for yourself, tune into brand new episodes of the beloved competition show every Wednesday, from 8pm to 9:30pm ET/PT on CBS — the season is starting to heat up!