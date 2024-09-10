‘The GOAT’: A season 26 houseguest makes ‘Big Brother’ history in a monumental veto meeting yet to air on CBS

Just when you thought Big Brother 26 couldn’t get any crazier, the beloved competition series continues to outdo itself.

Recommended Videos

Last week, we saw the houseguests face the most nail-biting live eviction ceremony of the season, with Joseph Rodriguez shockingly exiting the Big Brother house (AKA Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles) by just one vote.

Proving that anything can happen on Big Brother, this week’s head of household competition had even higher stakes, with nobody wanting to find themselves on the block this late in the game.

With Chelsie Baham winning the head of household competition on Sunday (September 8) — following the removal of Ainsley‘s AI Arena — she was responsible for nominating only two houseguests for eviction, as opposed to three houseguests like previous weeks.

After a great deal of deliberation, she decided on Kimo Apaka and Angela Murray. However, it looks like her plans may have gone awry after the golden power of veto came into play.

#BB26 MJ used the Veto on Angela – Chelsie nominated Quinn in her place.



Either Kimo or Quinn will be evicted on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/xQ0mSwEAXD — BB Live Updaters #bb26 (@BBLiveUpdaters) September 9, 2024

In a shocking turn of events, Makensy Manbeck — who is not nominated for eviction this week — won the veto power, gaining the ability to take either Kimo or Angela off of the block, or nobody at all. It looks like she decided to follow in the footsteps of her bestie boo, Leah Peters, with Big Brother superfans sleuthing out the 24-hour live feeds to discover that she decided to use the veto on Angela.

Because of this, Chelsie decided to name the outgoing head of household, Quinn Martin, as the replacement nominee, and now he is allegedly the target for the week. Poor guy!

This veto meeting was monumental for many reasons. Not only did it shake up the game as a whole by showing Makensy’s cards to her fellow houseguests, but it also caused Angela to make Big Brother history.

It’s official.



Angela Murray sets a Big Brother record, having been removed from the block by someone else with the veto THREE times in 8 weeks of #BB26 pic.twitter.com/ZgSetRLGDD — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) September 9, 2024

According to longtime reality television writer and reporter Mike Bloom, Angela sets a Big Brother record, by being “removed from the block by someone else with the veto THREE times in 8 weeks.” How wild is that?

For those unfamiliar, Angela has yet to win the veto power, but has managed to avoid the block on numerous occasions. Angela’s strong social game caused Tucker Des Lauriers to use the veto on her, even though he was nominated for eviction as well, followed by both Leah and Makensy.

Given that she is a fan favorite houseguest, viewers were thrilled to hear that Angela is safe another week, taking to X to express their excitement:

“The GOAT in multiple ways!!!” “Damn I’m actually kind of impressed…” “The way she never has to win Veto to save herself. Oh Godgela. Dr. Will found crying.”

Now, with Kimo and Quinn both nominated for eviction, who will find himself packing his bags and leaving the Big Brother house once and for all? Fans will just have to wait and see…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy