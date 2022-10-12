The hunt for Intelligencia is on in new ‘She-Hulk’ finale clip

Our time with Tatiana Maslany’s delightful turn as Jennifer Walters will be drawing to a close tomorrow, but her plight looks to be far from over as she gears up for the series finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and it looks like everyone’s doing so in very different ways.

Get an exclusive sneak peek at the #SheHulk: Attorney at Law finale – streaming tomorrow, October 13 on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/0ZBSd76Z6f — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) October 12, 2022

Armed with a detective’s pinboard, the grit of a Hulk, and options of varying levels of diplomacy, Jennifer and Nikki find themselves hot on the trail of Intelligencia, the insidious hate group that seem to want Jennifer dead or, at the very least, compromised, considering how far they went to sabotage her at the awards gala in last week’s episode.

While Jennifer’s hopes are riding on a confrontation that keeps the law on her side, Nikki seems more a proponent of the eye-for-an-eye approach, or in this case, a shattered skeleton-for-a-smear video approach, courtesy of She-Hulk.

For a show that was billed as the MCU’s answer to a sitcom, it’s turned out to come with a fair share of intrigue and MCU nuance that’s typically reserved for the feature films; who’s behind Intelligencia? Why do they hate She-Hulk so much? And with no sign of a direct confrontation in this clip, how is the series going to wrap everything up before Jennifer finds herself in another superpowered romp? We also know that Bruce Banner will have made his way back to Earth after an impromptu visit to Sakaar; what might he have been up to this whole time?

We’re all but certain that we’ll be gifted some satisfying answers when the series finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law releases to Disney Plus tomorrow on Oct. 13.